* CEO and CFO speak at Barclays conference Thursday
* Next restructuring plan seen tied to Pringles sale
* P&G typically absorbs restructuring costs
* Analyst sees about 4,000 jobs cut, $1-$2 bln charge
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Sept 7 Top Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
executives can expect to be peppered with questions about an
impending restructuring when they speak with investors at a
major industry conference on Thursday.
P&G will fully leave the food business once it sells
Pringles to Diamond Foods Inc DMND.O later this year, and
Chief Executive Bob McDonald has raised expectations for a
restructuring announcement soon after.
"We don't have it fully baked yet but we'll update you on
that when we announce the closure of that deal," McDonald said
during an Aug. 5 conference call.
P&G usually restructures without the public taking much
notice. It typically absorbs hundreds of millions of dollars in
restructuring costs each year rather than spelling them out as
one-time charges or unusual items.
But the pressure is on for the maker of Tide detergent to
show what it is doing to improve in the face of ongoing
sluggishness in its core markets such as the United States and
Europe.
P&G already has some big changes in store. In addition to
the Pringles sale, it is joining forces with Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.O to sell over-the-counter
medicines. [ID:nL3E7F51VH] [ID:nN24116684]
Both of those moves provide the opportunity for P&G to take
a closer look at its staffing levels.
McDonald and Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller are set to
speak at the Barclays Capital Back to School Consumer
Conference in Boston on Thursday and interest in their plans is
expected to be high.
Analysts repeatedly asked during last month's quarterly
conference call about the possibility of a restructuring.
McDonald said then that P&G was thinking about a separate
non-core charge this year. It took one when it sold Folgers to
J M Smucker Co (SJM.N).
In fiscal 2009, the company took 9 cents per share in
Folgers-related restructuring charges.
"We're contemplating something similar on Pringles,"
McDonald said on the Aug. 5 call.
Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj raised his rating on P&G to
"outperform" soon after that call because he felt that the
company's management "has realized that it needs to conduct a
sizable restructuring."
For the past several years, P&G has taken internal charges
of around $300 million to $400 million, said BMO Capital
Markets analyst Connie Maneaty.
P&G could take a charge of around $1.5 billion that will
save it $1 billion a year and cut its employee base by about
4,000, said Maneaty. Such a move could add 25 cents per share
to earnings through 2013, although the company may only record
about half of that 25 cent-per-share benefit, she said.
Last year, P&G spent about $250 million on restructuring,
an amount McDonald called "relatively low," as part of its
ongoing effort to simplify operations.
Dibadj said a restructuring should be in the $2 billion to
$5 billion range over the next several years "to be even
adequate" and said he would be disappointed if the company set
one that was not big enough or did not announce one at all.
Cincinnati-based P&G is also working on cutting its number
of manufacturing platforms from more than 500 two years ago to
about 150 by 2014. That move could be worth about $500 million
in savings, McDonald told shareholders in his annual letter.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)