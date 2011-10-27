* Q1 EPS $1.03 matches Wall Street view
* Sales up 8.9 pct to $21.92 bln
* Still sees FY EPS $4.17-$4.33
* Shares up 0.9 pct
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 27 Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) posted a
slight dip in quarterly profit that was in line with
expectations as the world's largest household products maker
raised prices and notched sales gains in each unit.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent earned
$3.02 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended
on Sept. 30, compared with $3.08 billion, or $1.03 per share, a
year earlier. It had fewer shares outstanding in the most
recent quarter.
P&G, which makes everything from Gillette razors to Pantene
shampoo, announced or implemented price increases on brands
that account for the majority of its U.S. sales and has pulled
back on some promotional spending, which also effectively
raises the prices consumers pay.
Sales rose 8.9 percent to $21.92 billion. Organic sales,
which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and
foreign exchange fluctuations, rose 4 percent, coming in at the
high end of the company's 2 percent to 4 percent forecast.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of $1.03 per
share on $21.53 billion in sales, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. P&G had forecast earnings of $1.00 to $1.04 per
share.
The volume of goods sold rose 2 percent, excluding
acquisitions, asset sales and currency fluctuations, with
growth in developing regions partially offset by a decline in
developed regions.
The company still expects full-year earnings of $4.17 to
$4.33 per share, with sales up 3 percent to 6 percent. Analysts
expect it to earn $4.20 per share this year.
For the current second quarter, which ends in December, P&G
forecast earnings of $1.05 to $1.11 per share, with sales
growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.
P&G shares rose 0.9 percent to $65.53 in thin premarket
trade.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Derek Caney)