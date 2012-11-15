BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
CINCINNATI Nov 15 Procter & Gamble Co now plans to cut another 2 percent to 4 percent of its non-manufacturing staff, on top of a continuing 10 percent reduction, and said it may increase stock repurchases to $6 billion from $4 billion.
The world's largest maker of household products laid out its latest plans on Thursday as it works on improving its structure and cutting costs.
Ahead of a bi-annual meeting with analysts, being held this year at P&G's Cincinnati headquarters, the company also maintained its forecasts for sales and earnings for the current quarter and the fiscal year.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.