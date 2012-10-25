Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co posted a
quarterly profit and maintained its key earnings forecast for
the year as the world's largest household products maker cut
costs and narrowed its focus on key markets, products and
countries.
P&G, which came under added pressure after activist investor
William Ackman bought its shares this summer, earned $1.06 per
share in the fiscal first quarter on a "core" basis, which
excludes charges, up from $1.01 per share a year earlier.
On a net basis, earnings fell to 96 cents per share from
$1.01 per share, it said on Thursday.