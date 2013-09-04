Sept 4 Procter & Gamble Co is launching a
lower-priced "Tide Simply Clean" liquid detergent for U.S.
shoppers, but it is "not very interesting" to current Tide
users, Chief Executive A.G. Lafley said on Wednesday.
Lafley said P&G does not expect the new, lower-priced
version to pull current Tide users away from the premium-priced
detergent. Tide Simply Clean is "not very interesting" to
current Tide users, Lafley said during a Barclays conference
that was also webcast.
The world's largest household products company faces
competition in the lower-priced laundry category from
competitors Church & Dwight Co Inc's Arm & Hammer and
Xtra. P&G tried a few years ago to appeal to budget-conscious
shoppers with a powder detergent called Tide Basic. It was
pulled from stores in 2010 after testing.
P&G already sells Tide powder, liquid and Tide Pods
capsules. Its Cheer, Era and Gain detergents are geared toward
budget-conscious consumers.
Some details of the company's Tide plans were reported by
the Wall Street Journal.