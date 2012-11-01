GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
CHICAGO Nov 1 Procter & Gamble Co : * Says jorge uribe to become global productivity & organization transformation
officer as of December 1 * Says productivity council to include uribe, CEO, CFO, others
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Provisions included in legislation repealing, replacing affordable care act could have material adverse effect on consolidated results, cash flows Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kIQynP) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 21 Chaparral Energy Inc aims to have its bankruptcy exit plan confirmed next month, which may require suing a co-owner of a carbon dioxide pipeline to advance the sale of the asset, the bankrupt oil and gas producer said in court papers on Friday.