May 24 Procter & Gamble Co will pay A.G. Lafley, the former chief executive it brought back on Thursday to run the world's largest household products maker, a base salary of $2 million a year, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Lafley, who was CEO 2000 to 2009, on Thursday replaced his successor, Bob McDonald, and was also named chairman and president. Lafley's base salary in 2009 was $1.8 million.