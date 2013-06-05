PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Procter & Gamble Co said it will group its many businesses under four industry focused units, as part of a major restructuring announced last year.
The Tide and Gillette maker brought back A.G. Lafley as chief executive in May, as the world's largest household products maker came under pressure from investors to make faster improvements.
The four new units will be Global Baby, Feminine and Family Care; Global Beauty; Global Health and Grooming; and Global Fabric and Home Care.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, March 1 Surprised again by India's strong official growth statistics, economists are relying increasingly on high-frequency indicators like bank credit and rail freight to gauge the real health of Asia's third-largest economy.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility