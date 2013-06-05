June 5 Procter & Gamble Co said it will group its many businesses under four industry focused units, as part of a major restructuring announced last year.

The Tide and Gillette maker brought back A.G. Lafley as chief executive in May, as the world's largest household products maker came under pressure from investors to make faster improvements.

The four new units will be Global Baby, Feminine and Family Care; Global Beauty; Global Health and Grooming; and Global Fabric and Home Care.