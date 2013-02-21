BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 21 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says new olay products shipping ahead of expectations * CFO says $1.2 billion in FY 2013 cost of goods sold cost cuts on track,

stretch goal is $1.4 billion * CFO says growth opportunities are significant, sees superior levels of

shareholder return * CFO says January good, February started tough, both in U.S. and international

markets