JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Procter & Gamble Co.
, the world's biggest household products maker, is to
build a $175 million export-oriented factory in South Africa,
the latest multinational to position itself for take-off on the
fast-growing continent.
Africa has been in the limelight for global consumer firms
since Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition in 2011 of
South African retailer Massmart gave the world's
largest retailer a foothold in several sub-Saharan countries.
P&G, which already makes nappies for Africa's biggest
economy in a factory near Johannesburg, said the new plant would
make a range of products including detergents for local markets
and export to southern and east Africa.
Construction of the 1.6 billion rand ($174.6 million) plant
would start next year with production expected by 2017, the
company said.
P&G's expansion in South Africa pits it against domestic
firm Tiger Brands and Anglo-Dutch consumer goods
company Unilever, which has said it plans to double its
Africa revenue in next few years.
Swiss consumer foods maker Nestle is in the middle
of a 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) investment in
expanding and upgrading facilities in Africa.