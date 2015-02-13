UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Changes dateline) Feb 13 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd : * December-quarter net profit 906.6 million rupees * December-quarter net sales 6.44 billion rupees versus 5.71 billion rupees
last year * Source text: bit.ly/16ZT1yD * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources