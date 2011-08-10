Aug 10 The Procter & Gamble Co ( PG.N ) on Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE PROCTER & GAMBLE CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.700 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.589 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.839 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 52 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.450 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.196 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.618 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 67 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS