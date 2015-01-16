(Adds details, spokesperson comments, background)

By Nayan Das

Jan 16 Procter & Gamble Co unit Gillette filed a lawsuit against four former employees for disclosing trade secrets to ShaveLogic Inc, their current employer.

The lawsuit alleged the defendants - Craig Provost, John Griffin, William Tucker and Douglas Kohring - breached their contracts with Gillette by disclosing highly confidential information and trade secrets.

The employees shared information related to technical innovations for enhancing shaving technology, Kara Buckley, a spokesperson for P&G's male grooming business, told Reuters.

The defendants were working in an R&D capacity during their tenure at Gillette. Their work was centered on future technology, Buckley said.

Gillette said Shavelogic was issued a patent on July 29, 2014 involving a magnetic attachment for a shaving cartridge, that one or more of the defendants worked on while at Gillette.

Shavelogic has also applied for several other patents relating to shaving technology which the defendants worked on while at Gillette, including elastomeric pivots, the company said.

Shavelogic has adopted the practise of hiring former Gillette employees and advisors to gain trade secrets, the lawsuit said.

The suit sought an injunction to stop the employees from further using Gillette's confidential information as well as damages and a jury trial.

Gillette, which is more than a century old, said in the filing that monetary compensation would be determined at the trial.

Dallas-based Shavelogic could not be immediately reached for comment.

Gillette, which was bought by P&G in 2005, filed the lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Massachusetts, P&G said on Friday. The civil action is No. 15-0149B. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)