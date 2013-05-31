May 30 Procter & Gamble Co is working to
regroup its countless products and brands into four sectors,
each led by a president reporting to chief executive A.G.
Lafley, who returned to the helm last week, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
The elevation of four executives to the new roles would
publicly identify candidates most likely to succeed Lafley, who
is expected to step aside in two or three years, the Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter. ()
Lafley stepped down as CEO in 2009 but returned last
Thursday to replace Bob McDonald as chairman and chief executive
of the world's largest household products maker, which is
undergoing a major restructuring to improve productivity and
flexibility.
P&G currently organizes its products, ranging from Gillette
razors to Duracell batteries, into two global business units --
beauty and grooming and household care. The composition of the
four new sectors was not immediately clear, the Journal said.
The two vice chairmen, Werner Geissler and Dimitri
Panayotopoulos, are not seen as likely to become CEO and are not
in the running to head the new sectors, the business daily said.
Candidates for the four spots include Melanie Healey, group
president of North America; David Taylor, group president of
global home care; Martin Riant, group president of global baby
care; Giovanni Ciserani, group president of global fabric care;
and Deborah Henretta, group president of global beauty care, the
paper said.
The four presidents would not be the only aspirants for the
top job, the business daily reported.
P&G could not be immediately reached for comment outside of
regular U.S. business hours.