April 23 Procter & Gamble Co's sales fell for the fifth quarter in a row, hurt by a stronger dollar and lower demand for its beauty, hair and personal care products.

Net income attributable to P&G fell to $2.15 billion, or 75 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $2.61 billion, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

The world's largest household products maker's revenue fell to $18.14 billion from $19.64 billion. Roughly two-thirds of the company's sale in fiscal 2014 was from outside North America. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Savio D'Souza)