UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
BRUSSELS Nov 12 U.S. consumer products maker Procter & Gamble and Israeli generic drugmaker Teva gained EU regulatory approval on Monday to set up a joint venture to sell over-the-counter medicines.
The companies are targeting $1.3 billion in annual sales from the joint venture, with the potential to grow to $4 billion in annual sales towards the end of the decade.
The European Commission said the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would not significantly alter the market in remedies for conditions such as pain and arthritis, particularly in the Baltics.
"The Commission found that in all these markets the combined market shares of the parties remain relatively low and Procter & Gamble would continue to face sufficient competitive constraints," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
* Steward Health Care to acquire eight hospitals from Community Health Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals - three in Florida, three in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania