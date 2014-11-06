UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 Produkty Klasztorne SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue was 1.1 mln zlotys versus 747,842 zlotys last year
* Q3 operating loss was 155,390 zlotys versus loss of 147,136 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 161,713 zlotys versus 159,187 zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources