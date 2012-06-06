* Outlook for products tankers seen firmer later in 2012

* LR rates seen in range for now

LONDON, June 6 Tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were broadly steady on Wednesday although low cargo bookings put pressure on the transatlantic market.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York route moved to W123.96, or $8,177 a day when translated into average earnings on Wednesday, from W133.33 or $9,085 a day on Friday and W141.04 or $10,232 a day last Wednesday. There was no data on Monday or Tuesday this week due to public holidays in the UK.

"Transatlantic rates have softened to around W125 level for UKC/USAC basis, with a soft outlook," broker Fearnleys said.

Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

"Going forward there is good reason to believe that ex-USG MR activity will see upward pressure, which will eventually help to boost overall MR earning," broker CR Weber said.

Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.

"The start-up of new export refining capacity in the Middle East from next year onwards will lead to a major rebound in product trade from the region, supporting LR2s, LR1s and the MR sector. Hence, demand for MRs is set to rise and supply remain constrained; good fundamentals for investment," broker E.A. Gibson said.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route stood at 88.95 in the worldscale measure of freight rates on Wednesday, from W88.09 on Friday and W85.09 last Wednesday.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W103.38 on Wednesday, from W103.21 on Friday and W104.63 last Wednesday.

The ex-MEG LR market also saw conditions remain fairly constant, with limited fixing," broker SSY said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W143.61 on Wednesday versus W143.89 on Friday and W142.61 last Wednesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)