Oct 27 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese SA (PCAS) :

* Announces closing of a EuroPP and a syndicated loan for a total of 45 million euros

* Partially refinancing existing debt at lower rates and financing its growth strategy

* EuroPP (25 million euros) has been subscribed by Novo 2 fund, managed by Tikehau Investment Management

* Syndicated loan, arranged by Natixis, has received backing of PCAS' long-standing relationship banks as well as Bank Of China