Oct 27 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de
Synthese SA (PCAS) :
* Announces closing of a EuroPP and a syndicated loan for a
total of 45 million euros
* Partially refinancing existing debt at lower rates and
financing its growth strategy
* EuroPP (25 million euros) has been subscribed by Novo 2
fund, managed by Tikehau Investment Management
* Syndicated loan, arranged by Natixis, has received backing
of PCAS' long-standing relationship banks as well as Bank Of
China
