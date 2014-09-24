(Corrects second bullet point to say it refers to sales from Microsoft and Prodware, not a full year 2014 forecast)

Sept 23Prodware SA :

* Announced on Monday that its application store CRM, promoted by Microsoft, has reached $2 million in H1, a 100 pct increase compared to H2 2013

* Said from H1 2014, Microsoft and Prodware reached their target of doubling annual sales compared to 2013

Further company coverage: