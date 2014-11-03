Currency fallout seen as Israel closes in on Citi's main bond index
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps
Nov 3 Pro Global Insurance Solutions Plc , a reinsurance and insurance services provider, said it hired Mory Katz from Equifax Inc to the role of U.S. managing director.
Katz, who has more than 20 years of experience in insurance and credit, will be responsible to grow Pro Global's business in the United States, effective Nov. 3, the company said.
Pro Global said Katz will be based in New York and report to its Chief Executive Artur Niemczewski.
At Equifax, Katz was vice president and general manager of its insurance and health care vertical markets. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 22 Deutsche Post's package service DHL will deliver goods for Amazon's AmazonFresh service in Germany, several people close to the matter said on Wednesday.
March 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday on growing doubts whether U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to deliver on promised tax cuts.