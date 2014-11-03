Nov 3 Pro Global Insurance Solutions Plc , a reinsurance and insurance services provider, said it hired Mory Katz from Equifax Inc to the role of U.S. managing director.

Katz, who has more than 20 years of experience in insurance and credit, will be responsible to grow Pro Global's business in the United States, effective Nov. 3, the company said.

Pro Global said Katz will be based in New York and report to its Chief Executive Artur Niemczewski.

At Equifax, Katz was vice president and general manager of its insurance and health care vertical markets. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)