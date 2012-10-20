TORONTO Oct 19 The Canadian governent blocked
Malaysian state oil company Petronas' C$5.17 billion
($5.22 billion) bid for gas producer Progress Energy Resources
Corp on Friday, in a ruling that could have huge
implications for the far larger proposed takeover of Nexen by
China's state-owned CNOOC.
"I can confirm that I have sent a notice letter to Petronas
indicating that I am not satisfied that the proposed investment
is likely to be of net benefit to Canada," said Christian
Paradis, Canmada's Minister of Industry in a statement.
Petronas has up to 30 days to make any additional
representations and submit any further undertakings that could
make the deal more palatable to the Canadian government.