KUALA LUMPUR Oct 29 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has agreed to the Canadian government's extension of a
review of its C$5.17 billion ($5.2 billion) bid for gas producer
Progress Energy Resources, said two Petronas sources
familiar with the deal.
The decision was made by a regular monthly Petronas board
meeting, the sources told Reuters, adding the Malaysian firm is
also studying additional steps to reassure Canada that the
proposed acquisition will have a "net benefit" for the country,
the sources said.
"Petronas will go all the way to secure this deal. It is
important to Petronas that the deal is done," one of the sources
said.
Canada blocked Petronas' bid for Progress Energy this month
after Industry Minister Christian Paradis said it was not likely
to bring a 'net benefit' to the country. He gave Petronas 30
days to make additional representations.
Progress CEO Michael Culbert has blamed a "communications
breakdown" for Canada's surprise rejection of the deal, and said
he was optimistic the deal could get back on track.