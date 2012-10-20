Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 20 Progress Energy Resources Corp said on Saturday that it would take the next 30 days to determine the nature of concerns that led to Ottawa's rejection of its takeover by Malaysia's Petronas and try to find remedies.
Chief Executive Michael Culbert said in a statement that Progress's board and staff were disappointed by the 11th-hour rejection announced late Friday. He stressed that the long-term health of Canada's gas industry and the future of liquefied natural gas exports were dependent on investment by international companies such as Petronas.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
