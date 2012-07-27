July 27 Progress Energy Resources Corp said Malaysia's state oil company Petronas has agreed to raise its offer to buy the Canadian company by 8 percent, after Progress received an unsolicited proposal from a third party.

Petronas will now pay C$22.00 for each share of Progress.

Petronas in June launched a C$20.45 per share, or C$4.8 billion ($4.7 billion), takeover of its joint-venture partner to gain control of vast shale gas reserves. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)