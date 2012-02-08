* Cuts 2012 capital budget by C$100 mln
* Shuts in 10 percent of natural gas production
* First Canadian gas producer to announce shut-ins
* Says reserves grew by 28 pct last year
* Shares fall 0.8 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 8 Progress Energy
Resources Corp, which has partnered with Malaysia's
Petronas to develop its shale-gas holdings in
northeastern British Columbia, will cut spending on developing
its natural gas reserves and shut in 10 percent of its gas
production until prices recover.
In a release issued late on Tuesday, Progress said it will
trim its 2012 capital spending by C$100 million ($100.5 million)
from year-earlier levels to C$365 million as natural gas prices
hover near decade lows as a mild winter in much of North America
cuts into demand.
"We believe the current low natural gas price is
unsustainable," Michael Culbert, the company's chief executive,
said in a statement. "Shifting capital to preserve asset value
and maintain our balance sheet strength is prudent in this
environment."
Progress plans to hold off on bringing some recently drilled
wells into production and to shut in about 10 percent of its gas
production, which averaged 224.6 million cubic feet per day in
the third quarter.
While Chesapeake Energy Corp and ConocoPhillips
have said they will reduce their gas output in the
United States because of low prices, Progress is the first
Canadian company to announce similar measures. Analysts expect
other producers to follow.
"This represents the first major move by a Canadian producer
in terms of shutting in material gas volumes, we expect major
players such as (Encana Corp) to follow suit when they
release their year-end results next week," Matt Donohue, an
analyst at UBS Securities, wrote in a research note.
Despite the cut, Progress said it and Petronas will spend up
to C$341 million developing their North Montney joint-venture
project in northeastern British Columbia.
The company expects to end 2012 producing between 53,000 and
55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 50,000 boepd
at the end of 2011.
Progress also said its proved and probable reserves grew 28
percent last year to 323 million barrels of oil equivalent.
The company's shares were 9 Canadian cents lower at C$10.67
at midmorning on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)