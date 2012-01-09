Jan 9 Canadian natural gas company Progress Energy Resources said it was targeting to exit the year with about 20 percent higher daily output, as its investment in unconventional shale rock formations in northeast British Columbia spurs production.

The Calgary-based company exited 2011 at 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), 11 percent higher than the rate in 2010. It aims to exit 2012 at about 60,000 boe/d.

Progress, which counts Malaysia's Petronas as a joint venture partner, said current production from its acreage in North Montney shales in British Columbia has doubled to about 130 million cubic feet per day.

The company had said in October it planned to ramp up production rate by at least 16 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)