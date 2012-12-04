CALGARY, Alberta Dec 4 Progress Energy
Resources Corp's chief executive said on Tuesday that
he hopes for a decision from Ottawa on the C$5.2 billion ($5.2
billion) takeover of his company by Malaysia's Petronas
this year.
Progress CEO Michael Culbert also said in an interview that
a completed deal would increase the ability of the partners'
planned LNG export plant on Canada's West Coast to expand
because all of Progress's gas-producing lands could be directed
to the initiative.
Progress and Petronas currently have a joint venture in the
Montney region of British Columbia, and gas from that acreage is
earmarked for the proposed plant, which would cost up to C$11
billion.