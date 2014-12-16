BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
Dec 16 Progressive Corp, a provider of auto insurance products, said it would acquire a controlling stake in property insurer ARX Holding Corp for $875 million in cash.
Progressive Corp said it would increase its share in the parent of American Strategic Insurance to 67 percent from 5 percent after it buys shares from non-management shareholders.
American Strategic Insurance, which provides personal and commercial property insurance, will continue as a separate company.
Progressive Corp said it expected to buy the remaining shares of ARX over the next six years. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.