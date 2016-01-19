Jan 19 U.S.-based solid waste collection company Waste Connections Inc and Canada's Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd said they would combine in an all-stock deal.

Waste Connections shareholders will own about 70 pct of the combined company, and Progressive Waste shareholders will own about 30 percent, the companies said.

The combined company would be domiciled in Canada, after the deal closes in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)