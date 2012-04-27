(Adds details, analyst estimates)
April 27 Progressive Waste Solutions posted
a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in
demand for its services in the U.S. Northeast, and the waste
management company maintained its full-year revenue outlook.
The company, which provides non-hazardous solid waste
collection and disposal services in over 12 states in the U.S.
and in six Canadian provinces, said it stood by its revenue
forecast of $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion for 2012.
Net income for the first quarter fell 4 percent to $22.1
million, or 19 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3.6 percent to $438.3 million for the quarter
ended March 31. But, revenue from the U.S. Northeast - which was
17.5 percent of the total - fell 7 percent to $76.9 million.
Progressive Waste, which is North America's third-largest
waste manager, said it expects higher special waste volumes over
the rest of the year.
Adjusted net income was 20 cents per share, compared with
analysts' estimates of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company closed at
C$22.46 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)