* Q2 EPS $0.24 vs $0.30 year ago
* Revenue rose 1 pct to $475.4 mln
July 25 Canadian waste management company
Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd said quarterly
profit fell 23 percent on lower prices for recycled commodities,
and forecast full-year revenue and core earnings at the lower
end of its previous estimates.
Progressive Waste, which sells recycled wastes and operates
several landfills in the United States, had forecast full-year
revenue of between $1.88 billion and $1.91 billion and an
adjusted EBIDTA of between $535 million and $550 million.
Net profit fell to $28.4 million, or 24 cents per share, for
the second quarter from $36.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Operating expenses rose 23 percent to $286,878.
Progressive Waste, which provides non-hazardous solid waste
collection and disposal services in over 12 states in the United
States and in six Canadian provinces, said it lost $6.4 million
in revenue on lower recycled commodity prices.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents per
share on revenue of $476.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Toronto-based company, which has a market
value of C$2.23 billion, closed at C$19.25 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)