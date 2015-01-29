BRIEF-Online part of Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,601.4 times amount on offer
Jan 29 Progressnow Invest AG :
* Says for FY 2014, expects a net loss of 2.15 million Swiss francs ($2.36 million)
* Says on AGM on April 9, board will propose minimum amount of capital increase of 2 million Swiss francs
* Says board will, however, recommend a capital increase of at least 5 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1CB5RQ0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
