Oct 8 Database management software maker
Progress Software Corp said it could see some revenue
slippage in the current quarter as a result of the resignation
of Chief Executive Jay Bhatt, sending its shares down 8 percent
in premarket trading.
The company had forecast revenue growth of 1 percent to
minus 2 percent for the fourth quarter ending November.
Progress Software said it may see some slippage in revenue
growth in the quarter in light of the CEO transition.
Bhatt, who is leaving to head a privately held software
company, will continue in his role until Dec. 7.
The company also said it would be unable to complete its
planned $150 million in share repurchases by the end of fiscal
2012 "in light of recent events".
Progress said it was "actively considering alternatives" to
complete returning at least $350 million to shareholders by the
end of 2013.
The company, which cut 100 jobs to end the third quarter
with 1,500 employees, said last month it expected more layoffs
with the sale of its non-core businesses.
Progress Software said it has started the search for a new
CEO and has retained an executive search firm for the purpose.
It appointed a new chief financial officer in July, after
the previous CFO resigned in March.
The company's shares, which closed at $21.48 on Friday on
the Nasdaq, were at $19.75 before the bell on Monday.