* Cuts Q3 adj EPS outlook to $0.27-$0.29 from $0.34-$0.36

* Lowers Q3 rev view to about $128 mln from $133-$136 mln

Sept 6 Progress Software Corp lowered its third-quarter outlook below analysts' expectations, as several financial services customers delayed their decisions to buy its software.

The business software maker said revenue fell short of its own expectations mainly due to weak performance of its enterprise business solutions segment, which accounts for about a quarter of the company's revenue.

Progress Software, which competes with Tibco Software Inc , cut its third-quarter adjusted earnings forecast to 27-29 cents a share from its earlier estimate of 34-36 cents a share.

It also lowered its sales outlook to about $128 million from $133-$136 million.

Analysts on average, were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share on revenue of $134.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company, closed at $19.30 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)