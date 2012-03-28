* Q1 adj EPS $0.28 vs year ago $0.42

* Q1 rev down 7 pct to $124.4 mln

* CFO Charles Wagner to leave company

March 28 Business software maker Progress Software Corp posted a lower first-quarter adjusted profit, hurt by lower software license revenues.

The company posted net income of $7.5 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $20.5 million, or 29 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $124.4 million. Software license revenue for the quarter fell 19 percent.

Excluding items, Progress Software earned 28 cents a share, compared with 42 cents a share, a year ago.

Separately, the company said its Chief Financial Officer Charles Wagner will leave the company effective immediately. Chief Executive Jay Bhatt will assume Wagner's duties in the interim.

"Wagner's departure is not based on any disagreement on any matter relating to the company's accounting practices or financial statements," Progress said in a statement.

The company said it will not provide outlook due to ongoing evaluation and forthcoming announcement of the company's revised business plan.

Shares of the company closed at $24.40 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)