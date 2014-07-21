July 21 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG : * Says based on preliminary figures, revenues reached EUR 194.7 million (p/y:

EUR 191.6 million) in H1 2014 * Says based on preliminary figures, in H1 2014 EBIT amounted to EUR 10.8

million (p/y: EUR 11.0 million) * Says now expects revenues of around EUR 385 million (previous expectation:

approx. EUR 400 million) for FY 2014 * Says now expects EBIT in range of EUR 20 million to EUR 21 million

(previously: approx. EUR 25 million) for the year 2014