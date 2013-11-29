LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - The first underwater power transmission bond in the UK priced on Tuesday, opening a market which could see GBP15bn-GBP20bn of financing over the next seven years, according to arranger HSBC.

Greater Gabbard OFTO, which is backed by power transmission company Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) and a stream of availability payments from the UK government, juices the return to a stable infrastructure asset with 90% leverage. However, the combination of a tight covenant package and support from the EIB's project bond credit enhancement pushes it up to a rating of A3.

OFTOs (offshore transmission operations) are the power cables connecting wind farms to the mainland, which are being "unbundled" from the wind farms they serve thanks to European Union competition rules. The developers of the wind farm, SSE in this case, build the transmission mechanism, but these are later sold off.

Balfour Beatty, the joint operator and contributor of a third of the equity, is preferred bidder on three other OFTO projects, with the GBP163m Thanet OFTO and the GBP346m Gwnty Mor OFTO expected to close next year.

"We think this will be template for future OFTOs, where there will be a large pipeline - GBP15bn-GBP20bn of financing in the UK market alone out to 2020," said Steven Mowll of HSBC's project bonds team.

ONE NOTCH ENHANCEMENT

The use of EIB support across the market is less certain than the growth of the OFTO sector, however.

The EIB's project bond credit enhancement (PBCE) in this case is through a letter of credit covering 15% of the GBP305m principal. However, it only contributes one notch of credit enhancement, nudging the deal into the A3 category because the deal already has tight covenants.

"We had to run an overly-extreme modelling scenario to even touch the PBCE," said Mowll. "The payments are availability-based, and structured so that in normal operation they cannot dip below 90% of the target payments, which is enough to cover all payments on the debt."

Unlike in Spain, where the EIB began its Project Bond initiative, the UK has a long history of financing infrastructure in the bond markets. UK ports, airports, rolling stock, water companies and railways have all issued secured debt, and Gabbard draws on these issues

"The security package is pretty similar to that of a UK secured or whole business deal, with similar covenants as well," said Mowll. "The whole deal is crafted around the licence."

The new deal does give the EIB a more certain success story than Project Castor, the Spanish offshore gas storage project which was the first project to receive PBCE backing. Seismic tremors were recorded in the vicinity as the cushion gas was being injected into the oilfield where the gas was to be stored, putting the project on hold pending a geological assessment. The bonds priced at par in July, peaked at 104.5, but are now bid at 93.50 according to Tradeweb.

EXECUTION

Although OFTO bonds are a new asset, there are plenty of amortising sterling bonds outstanding serving as comparables. Leads HSBC and Santander GBM priced the GBP305m 12.01-year (average life) deal at Gilts plus 125bp, giving a coupon of 4.137%. Guidance was 125bp-130bp, with the leads having a book of GBP900m at the final spread.

"From the very outset we directed accounts to the UK utility sector with NGGLN 7 12/16/24 seen at G+93bp with adjustments for NIP and single asset structure, with the accounts that reflected interest at wider levels during the marketing phase adjusting their expectations and few being excluded on price during the bookbuilding phase," said James Cunniffe, director, debt syndicate at HSBC.