LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank's first
project-backed bonds have been hit hard by a statement from the
Spanish government threatening to remove the "right of
relinquishment" from the deal.
Under deal documents, if the project is abandoned, the
equity investors, ACS and Dundee Energy, can hand it back to the
Spanish government at book value. However, the Spanish
government has now applied to the Supreme Court to remove this
clause, after it ordered a halt to the project at the end of
September due to seismic activity.
Bondholders are in theory also protected by the equity
holders - a provision in the documents states that if the
project's operations have not commenced by the long stop date of
November 2014, ACS SCE will prepay the loan.
ACS SCE should be able to do this even if the Spanish
government succeeds in removing right of relinquishment - Fitch
points to revenues of EUR6.9bn in 2012 with net profit of
EUR414m.
The bonds, which were quoted at around 104/5, have slipped
down to par on this concern, as well as others stemming from
underwater seismic activity at the project, an underwater gas
storage facility.
However, one of the original lead managers said the trading
volumes were extremely light, with the par pricing more of a
live quote than a transaction price.
The bonds, which are supported by a mezzanine guarantee
facility from the EIB, are supposed to be a flagship
demonstration of the capacity of capital markets to finance
infrastructure projects.
Projects like this need large sums of financing before they
are completed, meaning they do not display the stable cashflows
needed to tempt bond investors. Bringing bond cash to work on
uncompleted projects therefore needs credit enhancement from
other organisations, such as the EIB.
These bonds, issued from the Watercraft Capital vehicle in
July, via BNP Paribas, Bankia, Credit Agricole, CaixaBank,
Natixis, Santander and Societe Generale, were the first to use
the new scheme. And at least another three deals are expected to
follow in the remainder of the year.
Fitch said in August that: "The broad take-up of a 'BBB+'
rated bond used to finance the Castor underground gas storage
project in Spain indicates a growing appetite for European
project finance debt."
Since the financing, however, the project has encountered
challenges, as underwater seismic activity, measuring up to 3.6
on the Richter scale, has been detected since "cushion gas"
started to be injected. The Spanish government has asked the
National Geographic Institute for a detailed assessment of the
seismic situation.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson and Robert Smith)