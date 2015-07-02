BRIEF-Court discontinues Kerdos Group rehabilitation proceedings
* Says court has ruled to discontinue the company's rehabilitation proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HAMBURG, July 2 Creditors of Prokon on Thursday voted in favour of restructuring the insolvent wind park operator on their own, rebuffing a takeover bid from German utility EnBW which had hoped to quickly expand its renewable portfolio, three sources familiar with the situation said. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
March 22 Puerto Rico's governor on Wednesday told a Congressional committee the island's debt-laden power utility, PREPA, could undergo an in-court restructuring process akin to U.S. bankruptcy "if a deal is not able to be executed."