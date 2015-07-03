(Corrects first name of lawyer to Michael, not Martin, in
penultimate paragraph)
* Creditors choose co-operative model
* Utility EnBW's takeover ambitions thwarted
By Jan Schwartz and Alexander Hübner
HAMBURG, July 2 Creditors of insolvent German
wind park operator Prokon have voted to try to revive the
company themselves, rejecting a takeover bid from utility EnBW
, the administrator said on Thursday
Looking for a quick way to expand its renewables portfolio,
EnBW had bid 550 million euros ($611 million) for Prokon, which
operates more than 50 wind parks with a combined capacity of
about 540 megawatts (MW).
Creditors at a meeting in Hamburg had the choice between
accepting the EnBW offer or forming a cooperative and trying to
reduce the losses on their initial investment themselves.
EnBW's bid translated into a so-called insolvency quota of
52.2 percent, meaning creditors could have recouped about 52
cents of every euro invested.
The cooperative model, which gives Prokon's holders of
profit-participation rights a 3.5 percent bond running until
2030, results in a 57.8 percent insolvency quota, according to
information from the receiver.
Founded in 1995, Prokon appealed to investors with
advertising campaigns on television, buses and commuter trains,
raising 1.4 billion euros, by offering profit-participation
rights and potential returns of at least 6 percent a year.
It filed for insolvency in January 2014 after consumer
groups accused it of attracting investors without giving
sufficient warning of risks, such as politically fickle support
for renewable energy subsidies, which have been cut.
EnBW plans to spend 3.5 billion euros to more than double
the share of renewables in its generation portfolio to 40
percent by the end of the decade.
A further 3 billion euros will be spent on transmission and
distribution networks, with EnBW aiming to derive 90 percent of
its earnings from green energy and grid activities.
The target would have been easier to reach if its bid for
Prokon had been successful. "Prokon and EnBW would have been a
good match and jointly could have brought wind power in Germany
further forward," said EnBW chief executive Frank Mastiaux.
An expert lawyer not involved in the proceedings said Prokon
creditors faced a challenge with their restructuring plan.
"Renewable energy investments no longer achieve the high
returns of the past and there is now tighter regulatory and
financial supervision," said Michael Bormann, of law firm
Simmons & Simmons in Duesseldorf.
The government last year imposed tighter rules on firms
selling financial products to the general public.
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
(Additional reporting Vera Eckert, Chris Steitz; Editing by
David Goodman and Mark Potter)