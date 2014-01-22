FRANKFURT Jan 22 German wind park group Prokon
Regenerative Energien GmbH has filed for insolvency, a court in
the Northern German town of Itzehoe said on Wednesday.
The company, which had raised some 1.4 billion euros ($1.9
billion) by selling so-called profit-participation certificates,
had won mainly retail investors through TV advertising campaigns
on German prime-time television.
It had warned last week it may have to file for insolvency
if it was unable to strike a deal with investors.
($1 = 0.7372 euros)
