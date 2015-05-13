* Offer guarantees "maximum security" -CEO
* Bid worth triple-digit million-euro amount -EnBW
* Prokon to decide on EnBW bid in early July -EnBW
(changes dateline, updates with EnBW CEO comments)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 13 Germany's third-biggest
utility EnBW, which is keen to speed up its expansion
in renewables, was named as the preferred bidder for insolvent
wind farm operator Prokon.
If successful, the acquisition would help EnBW diversify
away from loss-making coal and gas-fired plants, which have come
under pressure from Germany's push to increase electricity
generation from renewable sources.
"Our offer guarantees maximum security," EnBW Chief
Executive Frank Mastiaux told journalists on Wednesday after the
company's offer was recommended by Prokon's creditor committee
over a rival bid by wind and solar park operator Capital Stage
.
EnBW said late on Tuesday it had made a binding offer to
acquire all assets of Prokon, which operates 54 wind parks in
Germany and Poland, for a "mid-level triple-digit million-euro"
amount.
The all-cash offer would value Prokon, which filed for
insolvency in January last year, at more than 500 million euros
($562 million), one person familiar with the matter told Reuters
earlier this week.
A sale will still require approval by Prokon's creditor
panel in early July, where the roughly 100,000 creditors -
including holders of profit participation certificates - still
have the choice between selling Prokon or forming a cooperative
to try to turn the company around themselves.
EnBW is spending about 3.5 billion euros to more than double
the share of renewables in its generation portfolio to 40
percent by the end of the decade.
"We would manage it without Prokon but see the chance to do
it even faster," Mastiaux said, adding that Prokon's wind parks
with a combined capacity of 537 megawatt (MW) were a prime
addition to EnBW's portfolio.
Prokon filed for insolvency last year. Consumer groups had
accused it of attracting investors with the prospects of making
annual returns on their investments of at least 6 percent
without giving sufficient warning of the risks.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Christoph Steitz in
Frankfurt and Andreas Cremer in Berlin; Editing by Susan Thomas
and Elaine Hardcastle)