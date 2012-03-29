BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
LONDON, MARCH 29 - LONDON, March 29 Prologic PLC : * ESWC Acquisitions Ltd - offer for Prologic Plc * Offer values the entire issued and to be issued capital of Prologic at £3.65 million * ESWC is a newly-incorporated company formed on behalf of and wholly-owned by Joseph Liemandt, a US-based private individual
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG