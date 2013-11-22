BRIEF-R C M Technologies amends loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
Nov 22 Prologis Inc : * Purchased about $299.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes in the
maximum tender offer * Tender offers will result in a charge of about $50.7 million to earnings and
FFO in the third quarter with no impact on core FFO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
* Palogic Value Management L.P. Reports a 9.9 percent passive stake in Qumu Corp as of march 9, 2017 -sec filing Further company coverage:
* Bunker Labs and Comcast NBCuniversal extend partnership to help grow military-led startups Further company coverage: