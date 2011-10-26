* Q3 Core FFO shr 44 cents vs Wall Street view 39 cents
* Company raises forecast for rest of the year
* Shares rise as much as 2.8 pct
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 26 Prologis Inc (PLD.N), one of the world's
largest owners of warehouse and distribution centers, reported
results that beat Wall Street expectations, in part because of
greater-than-expected leasing, and raised its forecast for the
rest of the year.
The company reported funds from operations (FFO), a
performance measure for real estate investment trusts, of
$207.2 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with $104.1
million or 48 cents per share a year earlier.
It was the first full quarter in which Prologis has
operated as one company since AMB bought ProLogis. The results
from 2010 reflect ProLogis' activities before the deal.
The company owns or operates 600 million square feet of
properties and development projects in the Americas, Europe and
Asia. Its business depends upon global trade and the needs of
its customers, who include air shippers, and consumer products
makers such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Home Depot Inc (HD.N)
and other manufacturers.
It usually buys or builds warehouses and sells them into
funds it operates, retaining about a 20 percent or more
interest.
Stripping out gains from property sales of 3 cents per
share and acquisition-related charges of 2 cents a share, the
company reported core FFO of $205.9 million, or 44 cents per
share, compared with 69.9 million, or 33 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 39 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO removes the profit-reducing effects of depreciation.
The company said it is focused on reducing debt and has
increased the amount of warehouse and distribution centers it
plans to sell and reduced the amount of development and
acquisitions it expects to complete by the end of the year.
Its new sales target range for the second half of 2011 is
now $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion, up from $1.2 billion to $1.5
billion. Its development target for the second half of the year
is a range of $325 million to $375 million and the acquisitions
target is a range of $225 million to $275 million.
At the end of the quarter, the company's operating
portfolio was 91 percent occupied, up from 90.7 percent at the
end of the second quarter. The company leased 33.4 million
square feet, or 3.1 million square meters, during the third
quarter.
But rents still remain soft. For properties the company has
owned and operated for more than a year, new leases were 8.6
lower than those that expired.
Prologis raised its forecast for the second-half of 2011,
resulting in a fourth-quarter core FFO outlook of 39 to 41
cents per share. Analysts on average see 40 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Prologis were up 1.7 percent at $27.87 at midday
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, off an earlier high
at $28.18.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)