NEW YORK, April 19 Prologis Inc, which owns warehouses and retail-distribution centers, has agreed to buy industrial-property owner KTR Capital Partners for $5.9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday on its online edition.

Citing people familiar with the deal, the Journal said Prologis agreed late last week to acquire closely held KTR, which owns 70 million square feet of real estate concentrated largely in California, New Jersey, Chicago, South Florida and Texas.

As part of the deal to be announced as early as Sunday, Prologis will assume about $750 million in debt, these people said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Frances Kerry)