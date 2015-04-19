* Prologis confirms acquisition of KTR
* Transaction value includes assumption of $700 million debt
NEW YORK, April 19 Prologis Inc, which
owns warehouses and retail-distribution centers, said on Sunday
it would acquire the real estate assets and operating platform
of closely held KTR Capital Partners and its affiliates for $5.9
billion.
The assets consist of KTR's three co-investment funds and
will be part of Prologis U.S. Logistics Venture, a joint
partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management, according to
a press statement. Prologis is the majority partner in the
venture.
"This transaction will deliver accretive returns to our
shareholders and will enhance our important and successful
partnership with NBIM, which will now exceed $11 billion on two
continents," said Prologis Chief Executive Officer Hamid
Moghadam.
The total transaction value of $5.9 billion includes the
assumption of about $700 million of secured mortgage debt and
the issuance of up to $230 million of common limited partnership
units in Prologis L.P. to KTR.
The acquisition is expected to add about 14 cents per share
on a stabilized basis to the forecast annual core funds from
operations, the statement said. This represents 7 percent growth
from the midpoint of Prologis' 2015 outlook.
