April 19 * Norway's $880 billion sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement to acquire a 45 percent interest in a 60 million square feet industrial portfolio with additional development potential in a joint venture with Prologis.

* Norges Bank Investment Management will acquire its 45 percent interest for 2.3 billion dollars, valuing the portfolio at 5.9 billion dollars.

* The portfolio is encumbered with 0.7 billion dollars of existing debt. The vendor is KTR Capital Partners.

* The portfolio consists of 322 operating properties located across 17 US states. The acquisition includes an additional 10 properties with 3.6 million square feet currently under construction and land with a build-out potential of 6.8 million square feet.

* Prologis will acquire a 55 percent interest in the portfolio and will perform the asset management on behalf of the partnership.