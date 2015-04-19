April 19 * Norway's $880 billion sovereign
wealth fund signed an agreement to acquire a 45 percent interest
in a 60 million square feet industrial portfolio with additional
development potential in a joint venture with Prologis.
* Norges Bank Investment Management will acquire its 45
percent interest for 2.3 billion dollars, valuing the portfolio
at 5.9 billion dollars.
* The portfolio is encumbered with 0.7 billion dollars of
existing debt. The vendor is KTR Capital Partners.
* The portfolio consists of 322 operating properties located
across 17 US states. The acquisition includes an additional 10
properties with 3.6 million square feet currently under
construction and land with a build-out potential of 6.8 million
square feet.
* Prologis will acquire a 55 percent interest in the
portfolio and will perform the asset management on behalf of the
partnership.