Oct 23 Prologis Inc : * Raises FY 2012 core FFO per share to $1.72-$1.74 from $1.64-$1.70 * Sees 2012 same-store noi guidance of 1 percent to 2 percent as well as high

end year-end occupancy range of 93 percent to 93.5 percent * Says expect rent change on rollover to turn positive within the next quarter * Says maintains annual contributions and dispositions in range of $3.5 to $7

billion * Says excluding the dispositions and contributions activity completed through

the third quarter, co sees $2.2 billion to $5.7 billion for Q4